Global Underfill Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The competition in the underfill industry is intense. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. Major manufacturers include Henkel, WON CHEMICAL, Namics, SUNSTAR, Hitachi Chemical, Fuji, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Bondline, AIM Solder, Zymet, Panacol-Elosol and Master Bond etc. The competition status wouldn’t change in the short term. The growth of underfill industry depends on the growth of household appliances, computers and consumer electronics.

In China, the high-end underfill products mainly rely on import from foreign developed countries, like US, Germany, Japan. To meet the large demand for the high-end products, Chinese manufacturers will invest much more on the R&D, which will certainly weaken the dependence of imports.

The worldwide market for Underfill Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to our study.

This report focuses on the Underfill in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Henkel

WON CHEMICAL

NAMICS

SUNSTAR

Hitachi Chemical

Fuji

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Bondline

AIM Solder

Zymet

Panacol-Elosol

Master Bond

DOVER

Darbond

HIGHTITE

U-bond

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Semiconductor Underfills

Board Level Underfills

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Electronics

Defense & Aerospace Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Medical Electronics

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Underfill product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Underfill, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Underfill in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Underfill competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Underfill breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Underfill market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Underfill sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Underfill Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Semiconductor Underfills

1.2.2 Board Level Underfills

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial Electronics

1.3.2 Defense & Aerospace Electronics

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive Electronics

1.3.5 Medical Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

