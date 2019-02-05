Global Mobile Learning Market – Reports by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Mobile Learning Market by Solution (Mobile Content Authoring, E-books, Portable LMS, Mobile and Video-based Courseware, Interactive Assessments, Content Development, M-Enablement), by Applications, by User Type, & by Region – Global Forecast to 2020″

[180 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets expects the total mobile learning market to grow from $7.98 billion in 2015 to $37.60 billion by 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.3% during the forecast period.

It also identifies the drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevalent in the market and provides burning issues along with premium insights for the market.

In the recent years, there has been a substantial growth in mobile learning market. Education institutions and corporate users have become more receptive towards the adoption of technological components. Technology in the mobile learning industry has played a significant role in enabling students and educators to interact with the upcoming learning opportunities, thus enabling them to have a richer learning experience.

Technological advancements in the fields of computers, mobiles and Information technology have revolutionized the education sector to a great extent. The education system is moving forward from paper books and pencils to E-solutions. One such solution, which is gaining immense popularity in terms of efficiency and cost effectiveness is the mobile learning or M-learning system. With mobile phones become an inseparable tool in one’s daily life, mobile learning provides the ultimate solution to enhance the overall learning experience, by providing them with utmost convenience in exchanging information and collaborating from diverse locations. In addition, mobile learning solutions have helped the mobile users to interact and communicate over their mobile devices.

Mobile learning system refers to the interactive and simulative process of teaching and learning with the use of mobile devices and applications, instead of the traditional classroom method. M-learning integrates the techniques and knowledge of the classroom with the flexibility and scalability of advanced mobile technology to create a unique, fruitful and efficient learning experience.

The international mobile learning market has emerged in the last ten years and is now rapidly growing than ever before. The amount of players in this market is escalating too, with private and public higher education institutions, education and testing companies, ministries of education, and quality assertion and authorization agencies. Moreover, the provision of enhanced flexibility among the mobile learning services offers new opportunities to the mobile learning service providers. While, diversified regulations and policies present across various regions still stands as a challenge faced by the vendors.

The mobile learning market consists of large players like Net Dimensions, Sap AG, Dell, Upside Learning, Skill soft and others, which offer services and solutions in this market. The market has seen these players grab high amount of market share.

The report is a comprehensive study of the market for Mobile learning solutions and associated services. This report analyzes global adoption trends, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in the mobile learning market. The research report also examines growth potential, market sizes, and revenue forecasts across different regions as well as industry verticals.

The report spans the overall structure of the mobile learning market and provides premium insights that can help mobile learning service providers such as MNOs, software providers, content developers, service providers, and device manufacturers to identify the needs of the customers and mobile subscribers.

