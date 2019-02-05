Global Flare Gas Recovery System Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled Flare Gas Recovery System Market (by Capacity (Small, Medium, Large, and Very Large), by Industry Applications (Diversion and Compression, Pre-treatment of Fuel Gas, Condensation, Evaporators)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Flare Gas Recovery System. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Flare Gas Recovery System cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Flare Gas Recovery System growth factors.

The forecast Flare Gas Recovery System Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Flare Gas Recovery System on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. Global flare gas recovery system market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 13% and 13.5% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. According to Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OhioEPA) and U.S.EPA gas flaring is an important part of the production and processing of natural gas and oil from shale. Flare gas recovery system helps reduce the need for continuous flaring on oil and gas and petrochemical plants.

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of flare gas recovery system market. The global flare gas recovery system market is expected to be primarily driven by factors such as effective mitigation of carbon emission, improving the life of flare tips in the oil and gas, and petrochemical plants, cost effective operations and reduction of loss and increased reuse options. However, the growth in global flare gas recovery system market is likely to be restrained by factors such as high cost of installations, ambiguities in understanding the return on investment (ROI) and lack of awareness in emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Market Segmentation by Capacity and Industry Applications

The global flare gas recovery system market is segmented on the basis of capacity and industry applications. The capacity includes small capacity, medium capacity, large capacity and very large capacity, while the industry applications include diversion and compression, pre-treatment of fuel gas, condensation, evaporators, and others. Among the capacities of recovery systems the very large flare gas recovery systems dominate the market in terms of value, where as small flare gas recovery systems dominate the market in terms of volume. The very large capacity of flare gas recovery system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023 in terms of volume.

Competitive Landscape

John Zink Hamworthy Combustion,

Gardner Denver Nash, Wärtsilä,

Honeywell International Inc,

Zeeco, Inc.,

Movitherm,

Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co. Ltd,

Transvac Systems Ltd,

Aerzen USA,

Highland Power Corp.

