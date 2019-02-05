Automotive Whiplash Protection System Industry: 2019 Global Market Outlook To 2023

The global automotive whiplash protection system market segments has been divided into type, vehicles type and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as headrest, backrest and others. The headrest segment is expected to dominate the global market by type in 2016 in terms of market revenue. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Among them, passenger vehicles have accounted for the highest market share in 2016 in terms of revenue. The strict government regulations and policies on road safety and the rising awareness regarding road safety, have been major growing factors, which increase the demand for automotive whiplash protection system in passenger cars.

Automotive safety has become a major concern for both users and automotive manufacturers. Safety systems such as seat belt and airbags have procured and evolved at a rapid pace during the past few years. Recently, whiplash protection systems have witnessed high demand from a large number of vehicles users. Whiplash protection system is an arrangement that protects the driver against automotive whiplash injuries. This system was first developed by Volvo in 1998, and only after a few years, many other automotive manufacturers started installing the same into their vehicles. This market has majorly been benefitting by factors such as rising awareness regarding road accidents, strict government regulations and policies on road safety, growing sales of passenger cars, and technological advancements. Also, the major opportunity for market growth is the shift of global automotive companies to the emerging economies, and the rising demand for high end vehicles. However, the major challenge for automotive whiplash protection system market is higher installation cost, and expensive cost of raw materials. These factors may to slow down the growth of the market.

Geographically, the global automotive whiplash protection system market has been divided as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America has dominated the global market due to factors such as strict regulations on road safety, rising disposable income and growing new vehicle registration. Europe is the second leading region in terms of revenue. Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing economy. During the last few years, APAC has sold the highest number of vehicles, where China, Japan and Indonesia’s contribute much significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for passenger vehicles has become a major driving factor for APAC region.

