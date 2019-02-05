5G Infrastructure Market Sales, Demand, Cost Structure Analysis by 2026

The 5G Infrastructure Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.86 Billion in 2020 and it is further projected to reach USD 33.72 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 50.9% between 2020 and 2026. The forecast period for this report is considered between 2020 and 2026. The major factors driving the growth of the 5G infrastructure market include increasing demand for mobile data services, rising importance of software implementation in communication network, growth of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in industries, and growing demand for high speed and large network coverage.

The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the 5G infrastructure market on the basis of communication infrastructures, core network technologies, chipset types, applications, and geographic regions. The report analyzes the structure of the market by identifying various segments of the 5G infrastructure market. It aims at identifying the major market trends and factors driving or restraining the growth of the 5G infrastructure market and its various submarkets. Moreover, this report analyzes the value chain of the 5G technology ecosystem. Furthermore, the report analyzes opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the 5G infrastructure market, strategically profiles the key market players, and comprehensively analyzes their market size and core competencies in each segment.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the 5G infrastructure market begins with obtaining data on key vendor revenues through secondary research. Some of the secondary sources referred to for this research include 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 5G World Alliance, 5G Automotive Association, Cellular Telephone Industries Association (CTIA) (US), Global Mobile Supplier Association (GSA). The vendor offerings have also been taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure has been employed to arrive at the overall size of the 5G infrastructure market from the revenues of the key players. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The market breakdown and data triangulation procedure have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments.

Consumer electronics expected to hold the largest share of the 5G infrastructure market

The growth of the market is attributed to the proliferation of 5G-enabled consumer electronics devices in the market. For instance, after the commercialization of 5G network connectivity, it is expected that there will be a high demand for 5G-enabled smartphones with high-speed Internet connectivity. This is one of the main drivers for consumer electronics application. This is one of the main drivers for consumer electronics application and hence estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020.

The market for industrial automation expected to grow at a high rate between 2020 and 2026

This is because of the growing demand for process automation in various industries such as manufacturing and process industries. To carry out various processes effectively in these industries, the flow of data and information at right time and place is crucial. With the implementation of 5G network, a strong data network, in terms of high speed with the minimal delay, can be easily achieved.

North America expected to hold the largest share of the 5G infrastructure market in 2020

The growth of the market is attributed to various factors such as increasing automation in different industries, rising number of subscribers owning more than one connected device, advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), high growth rate of connected/autonomous cars, increase in cellular M2M connections, high demand for on-demand video services, and growing trends of smart cities. In these applications, 5G network connectivity will be critical to carry out different tasks such as data transfer, data process, and communication. Thus, the growth of these applications in North America is the major driving factor for the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.

Some of the key players in the 5G infrastructure market are Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Qorvo (US), AT&T (US), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), MediaTek (Taiwan), Cisco (US), Cavium (US), Analog Devices (US), Verizon Communications (US), SK Telecom (South Korea), T-Mobile (US), ZTE (China), Korea Telecom (South Korea), China Mobile (China).

