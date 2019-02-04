Transparent Conductive Films Market by Application, Material & Region – Global Forecast to 2026

The report “Transparent Conductive Films Market by Application (Smartphones, Tablets, Notebooks, LCDs, Wearable Devices), Material (ITO on Glass, ITO on PET, Metal Mesh, Silver Nanowires, Carbon Nanotubes), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, The transparent conductive films market is projected to reach USD 8.46 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2016 to 2026.

Major market players covered in this report are Teijin Ltd (Japan), Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan ), Canatu Oy (Finland), Cambrios Technologies Corporation (U.S.), C3Nano (U.S.), Gunze (Japan), Dontech Inc. (U.S.), and Blue Nano Inc. (U.S.).

On the basis of Application:

Smartphones

Tablets

Notebooks

LCDs

Wearable Devices

Others

On the basis of Material:

ITO on Glass

ITO on PET

Silver Nanowires

Metal Mesh

Carbon Nanotubes

Others

Based on application, the smartphones segment is expected to lead the transparent conductive films market during the forecast period

The smartphones application segment of the transparent conductive films market accounted for a major share of the transparent conductive films in 2016, followed by tablets and notebooks application segments. The demand for smartphones is rapidly increasing due to their advanced computing capabilities, connectivity, and advanced multimedia features. Various Operating System (OS) developers have played a pivotal role in developing newer technologies for smartphones. Connectivity has also played a major role in the growth of the smartphone application segment. In addition, development of advanced telecommunication infrastructure has fueled the demand for smartphones.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the transparent conductive films market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the transparent conductive films market in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. Japan is one of the major consumers of transparent conductive films in the Asia-Pacific region. Increasing use of transparent conductive films in various applications such as smartphones and LCDs, and other electronic display units is driving the transparent conductive films market. In addition, higher disposal income has led to rising preference of consumers for luxurious goods, which is anticipated to drive the demand for transparent conductive films.

