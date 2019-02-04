Servo Gripper Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2028

Global Servo Gripper Market: Insight

Servo grippers are used in material handling and packaging applications across various end-use industries. The jaws of the servo gripper are controlled by electric motors using an electric input from the controller. They are designed to replace pneumatic control grippers and reduce the operating costs.

Advancements in robotic operations have paved way for the adoption of servo grippers in various industries. They are commonly used in research or laboratory applications, industrial material handling and logistics. Developments in automated handling have created demand for innovative gripping systems.

The key advantages of servo grippers include: controlling the position of the gripper finger, regulating the grip force and speed and detecting the grip. The deployment of servo grippers with 2 or 3 jaws enhances the flexibility, shape, size and positioning of the griped parts. In addition to this, the deployment of smart sensors helps in supporting sensitive gripping. Integrated tactile sensors, web servers, BUS and digital interfaces support servo grippers in terms of speed, sensitivity and control. Intelligent electric servo grippers with pre-programmed controllers maximize performance. The advantages of 360 degree rotation and low electric power consumption by servo grippers support their deployment across industries in related applications.

Servo Gripper Market: Dynamics

Development in handling technologies with automation solutions drives the global servo gripper market. The availability of standard and heavy-duty servo grippers with adjustable parameters per work step enhances flexibility among end-use industries. Many companies are involved in partnerships to form a research network for innovative approaches and increase productivity. Universities are taking initiatives to create advanced and intelligent servo grippers and enhance precision with repeated accuracy.

The growth of small- and medium-scale industries in developing economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico is driving the global servo gripper market. Start-ups in developed economies such as the U.S. and Germany will play a pivotal role in the growth of servo gripper market. South East Asian countries will be the key marketplace for the sales of servo grippers and will determine the market intensity during the forecast period.

Servo Gripper Market: Regional Outlook

Japan, the U.S., Germany, and South Korea are the primary market places for servo grippers. The markets in these regions are driven by material handling, packaging and pick and place operations. Latin America and Middle-East countries are investing in the food and beverage industry, which will drive the servo gripper market as they are deploying safety handling solutions for material movement. Such investments in this region are expected to face a linear growth trend during the forecast period.

Currently, industries with lab automation are deploying servo grippers in large numbers in Asia, with focus in South East Asian countries such as Indonesia, India, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Investments in research and development centers in Asian countries will drive the global servo gripper market during the forecast period. New production units in Asian countries will support Europe and U.S. manufacturers to enhance their market presence in developing countries. In addition, the barriers to entry for such players in Asia are less and the manufacturing of servo grippers at competitive prices will drive the global servo gripper market during the forecast period.

Servo Gripper Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global servo gripper market are:

Effecto Group SpA

T.M. Präzisionstechnik GmbH

EZ-Robot Inc.

PHD Inc

Toyo Automation Co., Ltd.

Scott

SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Zimmer Group

Festo Group

SMC Corporation of America

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, material type, temperature range, and end use.

