Resuscitation Masks Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2026

Resuscitation is a process of correcting disorders related to physiology, such as lack of heartbeat or breathing in a patient who is acutely unwell. Resuscitation masks are breathing devices and have the shape of a dome and are pliable. These masks are worn over the mouth and nose. The size of these masks can be adjusted or can be patient specific. Oxygen concentration and common flow rate in such masks range between 35% and 45% and 6 and 15 LPM, respectively. Resuscitation masks can be used when an individual suffers from respiratory arrest or cardiac arrest. The resuscitation process can be classified into two distinct types: mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Adoption of resuscitation devices across the globe is driven by rise in prevalence of breathing associated disorders such as chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, prevalence of COPD was 251 million cases across the globe in 2016. COPD accounted for nearly 3.17 million deaths in 2015. Moreover, 300 million individuals belonging to all age groups suffer from asthma across the world. Other factors contributing to the growth of the global resuscitation masks market are lifestyle changes, increase in adoption of smoking, continual shift toward sedentary lifestyle, and stress, among others.

The global resuscitation masks market can be segmented based on product type, characteristic, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the resuscitation masks market can be classified into nasal pillow, facial, laryngeal, and oral. Based on characteristic, the global resuscitation masks market can be bifurcated into reusable and single use. In terms of application, the resuscitation masks market can be categorized into anesthesia, surgery, mouth-to-mouth, coma, and resuscitation. Based on end-user, the global resuscitation masks market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, homecare settings, and ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global resuscitation masks market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for major share of the global resuscitation masks market in terms of revenue in 2017. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in investments in R&D, high awareness about health, favorable rules & regulations and reimbursement policies, and surge in health care expenditure. Moreover, high prevalence rate of respiratory diseases contributed to the growth of the resuscitation masks market in North America. Europe, followed by Asia Pacific, accounted for significant share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in population and rise in support in terms of investments from both public and private sectors are expected to drive the market in the region in the near future. The resuscitation masks market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is likely to be driven by introduction of favorable governmental norms and increase in expenditure on health care by both public and private sectors.

