Radio Modem Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% Forecast Period 2020

The global Radio Modem Market for ITS application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period to reach USD 160.8 Million. Wireless communication has revolutionized the traditional means of communication. Radio modems play a crucial role in this revolution, owing to their ability to encode, transmit, and decode the data over long distances. These modems use radio waves for data transmission that give user an added advantage over wired data transfer. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the radio modem market for ITS application across different segments such as frequency band, communication channel, operating range, application, and geography. The base year considered for the study is 2014 and the market size is forecasted for the period between 2015 and 2020. Increasing government funding toward the deployment of various ITS systems such as electronic toll collection systems, advanced transportation management systems, and others is also driving the growth of the radio modems market for ITS application.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the radio modem market for ITS application begins with obtaining data on key vendor revenues through secondary research. The vendor offerings have also been taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure has been employed to arrive at the overall market size of the global radio modem market for ITS application from the revenue of the key market players. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which are then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives.

Cost efficiency and reliability will drive the radio modem market growth

The demand for radio modems in ITS is increasing because radio modems require minimal infrastructure for facilitating communication and ensuring delivery of data, voice, and video in the most cost-effective and reliable manner. Radio modems are also useful in data communication within a large geographic area, where wired data communication is not viable due to high costs involved. Radio modems are also required to facilitate ITS for implementing wireless networks that are cost-effective and flexible.

Government and defense vertical contributes maximum market share

The government & defense vertical is expected to contribute the largest market share to the radio modem market. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to grow with the highest rate from 2015 to 2020, in the radio modem market for ITS application. The market is also projected to witness growth in healthcare and IT & telecom sectors during the forecast period. The regulatory-driven activities and initiatives taken by the government of the U.S. and Canada have enabled the ITS market for advanced traffic management system applications in North America to be the highest revenue generator as of 2015. Some of the major organizations such as the U.S. Department of Transportation, Research and Innovative Technology Administration (RITA), ITS America, and others are focusing towards new research & development initiatives in the field of ITS.

North America expected to contribute the largest market share, APAC to grow the fastest

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the market from 2015 to 2020. The U.S. is the major driving factor for the growth of this regional market. Use of four wheeler and heavy vehicles is very high in North America. Thus, the requirement of an effective transportation system is very high in North American countries. In 2014, North America ranked first in the deployment of various ITS systems such as advanced transportation management system, advanced traveler information system, ITS-enabled pricing system, and commercial vehicle operation, among others. APAC is the fastest-growing market in terms of deployment of intelligent transportation systems. Factors such as economic growth, rising incomes, and growth of population in urban areas, are expected to cause alterations with respect to transport issues.

Some of the key players in the radio modem market for ITS application covered in this report are Adeunis RF (France), Arada Systems, Inc. (U.S.), ATIM Radiocommunications (France), Autotalks Ltd. (Israel), B&B Electronics Manufacturing Co. (U.S.), Campbell Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Cohda Wireless (Australia), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) Q Free ASA (Norway), Satel Oy (Finland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Wood & Douglas Limited (U.K.), among others.

