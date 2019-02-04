Poly Cone Caps Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018-2027

Global Poly Cone Caps Market: Insight

Caps and closures play an important role in the sealing of packaging solutions such as bottles, jars, jerry cans, tubes, containers, etc. One such type of closure that is gaining traction is poly cone caps, which are a type of screw cap. The main purpose of poly cone caps is to avoid leakage of the product that is packed in a container. In addition, due to a tight seal, poly cone caps are able to provide better sealing/closing for liquid and semi-liquid products that are stored in a container. Due to the better chemical barrier with leakage-proof ability of poly cone caps, they provide sealing for products such as chemicals, liquid food items, lubricants, medicines, cosmetics, etc. Furthermore, being one of the ideal closures for rigid packaging applications, poly cone caps help in increasing the shelf life of the product as well as provide barrier protection.

The poly cone caps market is impacted by several major factors such as advancements in the designs and technology of the caps. The better availability of raw materials such as plastic resins, and machines, is expected to certainly influence the demand for poly cone caps. In addition, certain types of poly cone caps also are tamperproof, which helps in combating the counterfeiting of cosmetics and medicines. Moreover, the increasing costs of raw materials with the growing regulations related to the usage of plastic is a restraining factor that is expected to hamper the poly cone caps market during the forecast period of 2018-2028.

The global poly cone caps market is segmented by material type, packaging type, cap diameter, technology type, and end use industry. The pricing for poly cone caps has being done based on the cap diameter segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in number of units.

In North America, the U.S. market is expected to lead the market for poly cone caps during the forecast period. China, India, and ASEAN countries in the Asia Pacific region are expected to witness remarkable growth in the poly cone caps market. Furthermore, the growing preference for better leak-proof closures is escalating the poly cone caps market. Moreover, Europe, being an established market, is expected to witness slothful growth in the poly cone caps market, especially due to established markets such as the U.K., France, and Germany, during the forecast period of 2018-2028.

A few of the key players in the poly cone caps market are Silgan Holdings Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG, Closure Systems International, Inc., RPC Group Plc, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd., Pact Group Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd., Humen Xincheng Plastic Factory, United Caps Luxembourg S.A., O.Berk Company, LLC, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

