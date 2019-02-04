Max Hospital Celebrates World Cancer Day with patients

Ghaziabad,4th February 2019: With an objective to spread joy, smiles, and happiness for the cancer survivors and patients, Max Hospital Vaishali celebrated World Cancer Day with Fun activities. The highlights of the events included live singing and guitar performances, Fun games and stand up comedies.

The event was organized in association with Sashakt Foundation for all the patients visiting the Oncology OPD. The winners were presented with goodies.

“Cancer itself is a very devastating and stressful experience. But with the support of the family and well-wishers, timely detection and the right treatment can not only help treat the condition but also improve the quality of life post-treatment. Most of the patients lack awareness about the advanced treatment options available to treat cancer. Max Hospital Vaishali has treated over 300 patients in the past 2 years and all of them are leading a better quality of life. Masses should be educated about the risk factors and importance of early-stage detection in managing such fatal cancers.” Said Dr. Gaurav Aggarwal, VP- Operations, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali

In order to provide better and comprehensive care for cancer patients, Max Hospital is soon set to launch a dedicated Oncology Tower.

“I’m pleased to know that Max Hospital Vaishali is sensitizing and spreading awareness about cancer and uniting all to fight against it. We are soon set to launch a dedicated cancer tower focusing on providing complete and comprehensive cancer care. While we focus on providing Quality Care & advanced treatment options; it’s equally important to spread the message of early detection as the symptoms get neglected & are diagnosed late. We also need to remove the myths & confusions regarding Cancer treatment prevailing in society. With latest & Advanced treatment options available backed by strong support, it is possible to lead a better quality of life post-cancer treatment” added Dr. Aggarwal.