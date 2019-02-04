Landscape Lighting Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018-2028

Global Landscape Lighting Market: Insight

The development of energy-efficient and economic LEDs lighting products has broaden the application of the LED lights including the outdoors also. Due to advancements in landscape lighting technology, (such as the use of chip-on-board technology) landscape lighting are being adopted significantly. Moreover, the day and night monitoring of the outside environment is done with the help of the landscape lighting. The landscape lighting market is expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the promising application of landscape lighting inside the house and in roadways also. The modern landscape lighting is expected to encourage people to switch from conventional lighting solutions to LED landscape lighting solutions due to the advanced features of the landscape lighting market. In addition, the arrival of efficient and smart technologies, such as daylight sensors and control systems (for the remote monitoring of smart street lights) provide a rise in potential opportunities for the landscape lighting market.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2856

Landscape Lighting Market: Drivers and Challenges

The drivers for the landscape lighting market include the increasing need of the landscape lighting in the public areas, parks and institute campuses. Also, nowadays the adoption of landscape lighting is increased in some places such as highways, city parks, commercial sites, and outdoor parking lots. The government is focusing towards the development of smart city project, which requires the installation of the landscape lightings. Thus, this use of landscape lighting in intelligent cities gives substantial growth to the landscape lighting market. Some benefits of landscape lighting include real-time monitoring and controlling of connected smart street light infrastructure; due to witch the landscape lighting market is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the landscape lighting market as an energy-efficient lighting source is expected to provide a rise in growth opportunities to landscape lighting market during the forecast period. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the landscape lighting market in the coming years.

Moreover, government initiatives toward energy conservation are a key factor driving the growth of the landscape lighting market. Also, the adoption of high-cost infrastructure in-house outdoors, in gardens and streets are providing the potential increase to the landscape lighting market. Also, with the development of any country, there is a development of various sectors including the railway and civil. The landscape lighting finds a huge application owing to the development of these sectors. This is another reason providing the potential growth to the landscape lighting market. However, high import duties on landscape lighting are expected to hinder the landscape lighting market during the forecast period.

Request Brochure of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2856

Landscape Lighting Market: Key Players

Some key players in the landscape lighting market are Syska LED, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, Hubbell, OSRAM, Cree Inc., Eaton, Dialight, Virtual Extension, and Zumtobel Group AG. These companies are expected to influence the landscape lighting market during the forecast period also.

Landscape Lighting Market: Regional Overview

The North America landscape lighting market is expected as one of the leading market owing to high adoption of landscape lighting solutions in almost all areas in the region. The presence of the modern electronic technologies related to sensors is expected to give a potential growth to the landscape lighting market in the Europe. Asia-Pacific (APAC) landscape lighting market is also expected to witness significant growth as it is a major hub for the manufacturing and distribution of LED-based lighting systems and a major exporter of energy-efficient lighting solutions. The growing government support toward the use of landscape lighting in outdoor lighting applications in countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to grow the landscape lighting market during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is expected to have a considerate growth of the landscape lighting market due increasing number of the constructions of the buildings and malls. Landscape lighting market is expected to grow at substantial rate in Australia and New Zealand due to government initiatives towards the installation of the smart landscape lighting in smart cities.

For more information on this report, please visit:https://www.factmr.com/report/2856/landscape-lighting-market

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: www.factmr.com/

Read Industrial News : http://insiderstribune.com/