Hall Effect Current Sensor Market Is Expected To Reach USD 833.8 million by 2023

The Electronics Conformal Coating Market was valued at USD 1.70 Billion in 2014, and it is expected to reach USD 2.41 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period. The base year used for this study is 2014 and the forecast period considered is between 2015 and 2020. This report provides a detailed analysis of the Electronics conformal coating market based on material types, equipment, methods, applications, and regions. The increasing use of automation and adding as well as enhancing features of the end products by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) has resulted in the increase usage of electronic components which is one of the major drivers for the Electronics conformal coating market. Besides this the conformal coating helps manufacturers to provide end products with higher level of reliability by protecting the electronic components from moisture, chemicals, dirt, temperature extremes, and abrasion. This factor is also fueling the growth of the above said market.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the Electronics conformal coating market begins with capturing data on key vendor revenue through the secondary research. The vendor offerings are also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure has been employed to arrive at the overall size of the global conformal coating market from the revenues of key players in the market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and sub-segments, which have been verified through the primary research by conducting extensive interviews of people holding key positions such as CEOs, VPs, directors and executives.

Acrylic conformal coating material segment expected to lead the electronics conformal coating material market

The acrylic conformal coating is expected to lead the global conformal coating material market during the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that among all the materials it is the easiest to re-work on the acrylic material. Besides this, acrylic material is also easy to apply, has low cost, takes less time to cure, and provides good resistance from chemical, moisture, and abrasion.

Automotive electronics sector expected to hold the largest share in the electronics conformal coating material market

The automotive electronics application segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global conformal coating material market during the forecast period. Automotive manufacturers are working hard towards offering products of higher quality and reliability at a competitive price. The electronics in the automobile are usually placed in the areas where they are subjected to harsh working conditions, chemical, moisture, dust, and vibration. These factors necessitate the use of conformal coating on automotive electronics so that a protective layer can be added on electronic components to protect them from harsh environment, and thus increasing the reliability of the product.

APAC expected to hold the largest market share and witness rapid growth during forecast period

The APAC region held the largest share of the conformal coating material market in 2014, and it is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the automotive industry in this region, in addition to the growth of consumer electronics, and aerospace & defense sectors has contributed to the growth of the conformal coating material in the APAC region.

Major players in this market include Chase Corporation (U.S.), MG Chemicals Ltd. (Canada), DOW Corning Corporation (U.S.), Chemtronics (U.S.), Dymax Corporation (U.S.), Electrolube (U.K.), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), Precision Valve & Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Peters Group (Germany).

