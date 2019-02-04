Global Fumed Silica Market Dynamics And Revenue Estimates Forecast 2024

Fumed silica (CAS number 112945-52-5), also known as pyrogenic silica, is white, synthetic, amorphous silicon dioxide (SiO2) in powder form, made by flame hydrolysis of silicon compounds.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Fumed Silica in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 3.53% average growth rate. USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. Fumed silica has light density, which would increase the cost of transportation. So the main market players of fumed silica set up production plants in main consumption regions to save cost of transportation.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Fumed Silica is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a Market.Biz study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik

Cabot

Wacker

Tokuyama

Orisil

OCI Corporation

GBS

Wynca

Fushite

Blackcat

Changtai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

BET 100-160

BET 160-210

BET 210-300

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Silicone Rubber Applications

Adhesives and Sealants Applications

Polyester Applications

Paints Application

Inks Application

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Fumed Silica market.

Chapter 1 to describe Fumed Silica Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Fumed Silica, with sales, revenue, and price of Fumed Silica, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fumed Silica, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Fumed Silica market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fumed Silica sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source