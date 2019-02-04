Cellulose Fiber Market Analysis – Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Forecast, Application Analysis To 2023

Market Scenario:

The global rose oil market has been segregated, by application, into food & beverages, fragrances & perfumes, cosmetics & toiletries, and others. The cosmetics & toiletries segment is projected to gain largest share in the global rose oil market due to the major application of rose oil in various skincare, make up and personal care products. The antioxidant, antibacterial, astringent, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory properties of rose oil categorize it as an essential ingredient in different cosmetics and personal care products. However, the fragrances & perfumes segment is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the significant growth of fragrances & perfumes sector.

Major Players:

Rose oil has been used in aromatherapy very commonly, due to its fragrance and therapeutic effect. Damascus rose, and centifolia roses are two of the major species, from which rose oil is extracted through the process of solvent extraction and steam distillation. The chemical components used to make the oil are Citronellol, Citronellyl Acetate, Citral, Carvone, Ethanol, Eugenol, Farnesol, Methyl Eugenol, Stearpoten, Nonanal, Nerol, Phenyl Acetaldehyde, Phenyl Geraniol, and Phenylmethyl Acetate. These components help to the overall health of the body in different ways and are, therefore, equally essential for wellbeing.

Segmenatal Market Analysis:

The global rose oil market has been segmented based on type, category, application, and region.

By type, the global rose oil market has been classified as rose otto, rose absolute and others.

Based on category, the market is segregated as organic and conventional.

By application, the market is categorized into food & beverages, fragrances & perfumes, cosmetics & toiletries, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global rose oil market has been segmented on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World.

Europe is expected to dominate the global rose oil market owing to the large production of rose oil in the region. Countries such as are among Bulgaria, Russia and France are the largest producers of rose oil in the region.

Asia-Pacific and RoW rose oil market are expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the surging production and consumption of rose oil in the regions. Moreover, North America is also expected to project a significant market share owing to the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of rose oil and growing cosmetic and toiletries industry in the region

