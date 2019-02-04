BetLion lines up for a share of Kenyan Betting market- with some exciting offers for players

BetLion has made a loud announcement of its entrance into the Kenyan betting market. The firm’s launch in December 2018 proved a Christmas gift to bettors who walked away with amazing gifts for the festive season, ranging from appliances to free betting opportunities and concert tickets.

And now the company is ready for even greater things in 2019, with focus that will make it one of the best online betting sites in Kenya. From boosted football betting odds to a virtual and live gaming platform, players can brace themselves for an experience that will definitely shift the bar a notch higher.

Planned betting

Bet Lion is looking to make betting an organized activity for punters, not something they do haphazardly and without accounts. With Bet Lion, no one will need to scribble their bet plans on an exercise book anymore.

The site has a special catalogue available in PDF for players who want an organised list of the matches lined up in the sportsbook for the day or even the entire week. This way, players can print out a planned list and follow the progress of their bets without the hassle of having to navigate numerous segments of the website.

With a team list and filled out results, players can be able to track performances of certain teams in different competitions with ease. This makes it easier to do analysis for future bets. Players also get to keep track of their spending by filling out what they stake and the returns they get on particular matches.

Great welcome offers

Everyone is welcome to Bet Lion, and there are some amazing tokens at the door. Upon sign up, there is a risk free bet of up to Ksh. 500. A seasoned bettor can make a fortune out of this; a newbie gets the chance to learn the ropes without getting their fingers burnt.

Also, there is nothing like getting bored on Bet Lion. By referring a friend, punters get a friendly roar of Ksh. 100 bonus. With such offers, and a platform to organize and analyse bets, players can get in on the betting experience with just a small amount and grow their pot to amazing amounts.

Bet Lion seeks to build on the experience that other football betting sites to give players a new experience that is more enhanced. Any winnings on the site are paid out instantly through mobile transfer channels.

In not so long from now, the site will be available in Swahili for players who want to get the feeling of a homely site. Imagine getting odds and online sports betting news in your mother tongue! Part of the BetLion vision is to become a pan-African betting company, and what better way that to speak to every man in his own tongue?

