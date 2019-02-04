Automotive Propeller Shaft Industry Global Insights 2019

Automotive Propeller Shaft Market 2019 Global Forecast To 2023, is latest industry report. Automotive Propeller Shaft Market Information Report By Position (Front, Rear, and Inter-Axle Propeller Shaft), By Type (Live, Dead, and Tandem Axle), By Propeller Shaft Type (Single, Multi Piece, and Other), By Material (Alloy, and Carbon Fiber), and By region.

The key players in automotive propeller shaft market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), Meritor, Inc. (U.S.), Showa Corporation (Japan), GKN plc (U.K.), Wilson drive shafts (England), Nexteer Automotive (U.S.), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Gestamp (Spain), Dana Holding Corporation (U.S.), D & F Propshafts (U.K.), Bailey Morris limited (England), B & F limited (U.K.), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Hyundai Wia Corporation (South Korea).

The automotive propeller shaft is mechanical component that allows back and forth movement of the vehicles. The automotive propeller shaft is used to connect the engine and the wheels to provide high torque to the vehicle. The drive shaft integrates one or more universal joints, jaw coupling, and sometimes prismatic joint. Longitudinal shaft type is generally used to deliver power from the engine to the wheels of the vehicle. The longitudinal shaft transfers power from one component to another and then to the wheels to provide rotational movement. Propeller shaft helps decide the performance of the vehicle, which makes the development of propeller shaft precise. Many automotive manufacturers are investing heavily in the research and development to innovate their product line. The light weight development of propeller shafts is the major focus of the automotive OEMs.

The automotive propeller shaft market is segmented based on position, type, propeller shaft type, and material. On the basis of position type, the market has been segmented as front, rear, and inter-axle propeller shaft. The front wheel propeller shaft is expected to dominate the automotive propeller shaft market during the forecast period because it is the most preferred over other types. This will improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as live, dead, and tandem axle. The live axle segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because it provides increased optimization of vehicle performance and higher torque. On the basis of propeller shaft type, the market is segmented as single, multi piece, and other. Multi piece propeller shaft is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as it improves efficiency of vehicles.

