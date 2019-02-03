RobKellerMD® Prepares to Launch New Wellness Program “Youthful & Fit-Woman’s Edition”

Plantation, Fl (February 03, 2019) – The physiological and psychological side effects of weight gain are powerful enough to make you feel downright miserable. There are many factors that can make it tough to shed extra pounds, including poor digestion (common with aging) hormonal imbalance, lack of sleep, and inflammation.

The body type of every woman is different. New clinical studies and research suggests that women may lose weight differently than men; and it suggests that women may need to take a different approach for healthy weight management. As a woman, your lower muscle mass burns fewer calories while resting, stress and other lifestyle habits can increase appetite and cravings for unhealthy foods, that are low in dietary nutritional value.

Women often find it harder than men to shed those excess pounds. To some extent, that’s because the female body has a biological propensity to hold on to a certain amount of fat, for healthy reproduction. But frequently, the difficulty in balancing a healthy body weight can almost always be tied to slower metabolic rates (as we age) and daily habits. And if those habits are addressed, women can proactively address the problem.

Long-term obesity your risk for several health problems is greater than that of women who are at a normal weight. Even a small amount of weight loss can lower your risk for or even avert health issues like heart disease and diabetes. So, it doesn’t have to stay that way. It’s time to change the channel & have a completely different experience. You will see the youthful & attractive you, no matter what’s the age.

With the new RobKellerMD® “Youthful & Fit Woman’s Edition,” every woman will learn the various factors affecting weight loss, and gain insight into suggestions to help them lose weight faster. “Youthful & Fit Woman’s Edition” is a program for women putting on some more pounds at the early age despite their best efforts. Join the Affiliate Team Call for information about our

new weight loss program: Youthful & Fit – Women’s Edition! It’s easy, it’s affordable, produces result, & you will be never be the same.

