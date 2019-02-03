In 2019 What Hair Style Is the Best For You?

When you start planning your wedding, consider how you will want your hair. This gives you time to grow it out if you want to have long hair or fix anything that you want to change beforehand, such as color or cut. Although you still have time to decide what type of hairstyle you would like, it’s a good idea to consider it early so you have the time to make changes.

Obviously, consult with the hairdresser you will be working with. They have experience and will be able to tell you what works and what doesn’t with your type of hair. The first tip is to pick a hairstyle that will compliment your dress, without competing with it. You don’t want your hair to be overwhelming your entire look!

Make sure that whatever headpiece you will be wearing, whether it’s a veil,wedding tiara, flower, etc., will be able to stay in your hair for as long as you need it to. If you have thin hair, wide tooth combs are not going to hold it on, so make sure the store replaces it with smaller combs or bobby pins. Thick hair can hold them on better, so barrettes, combs, or bobby pins will all work. Also, if you are wearing a veil or wedding headpiece that you will be removed, make sure your hairstyle works with and without it, so you are happy with the hairstyle during the ceremony and at the reception.

Look for pictures of different styles with your hair length to get some ideas of what can be done with short, medium, and long length hair. There are so many different options, from up ‘dos to flowing curls to side ponytails; pick something that fits your wedding and your personality- because it’s your day!

The most important tip is to pick a style you are comfortable with, that represents you, your personality, and how you want to look on your wedding day. If you don’t like the first style your hairstylist does- tell them! They are there to work with you to create the best day possible, so make sure you are happy with how you look on your big day!

Ultimate Guide:How to Wear Wedding Hair Accessory More Effective