GenericPharmacyPills: A Genuine Fast Growing Indian Pharmacy

GenericPharmacyPills is an online pharmacy drugstore that is based in India. It does not deal with the Indian customers; it serves USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Russia, China, Japan, Singapore, Philippines and other worldwide regardless of the country in which they presently reside in.

GenericPharmacyPills are completely a professionally high quality generic medications distributor. Their main focus on delivering the 100% pure generic medications to their customers. They assure that customers never compromise on the quality of the products that they are actually offered. All products are originated from a variety of popular drug stores. Some of them are Ajanta Pharma, Cipla, Gsk, Intas Pharma, Pfizer, Ranbaxy, Sun Pharma, and Torrent Pharma. By distributing worldwide generic drugs online, and establishing to keep the price of the drugs that they offer at low price and timely delivery.

India’s largest and fastest growing online pharmacy – GenericPharmacyPills has raised its voice in terms of distributing high quality generic products worldwide. GenericPharmacyPills has grown by 200% within a two-year duration in terms of its revenues and has also added a lot of new customers. Besides, It has also expanded to over 2,500 new pin codes in the just two years, joined with over 2 million families annually as an online legitimate pharmacy.

This company contribution positive in more than 50% directly less prices than other online pharmacy available over the internet. Our cutting-edge mobile responsive technology has helped us bring more customers and ensuring superlative user friendly customer experience. GenericPharmacyPills are highly confident of keeping these numbers going and ensuring to build more good relationships and profitable for the customers in last 2 years.

Company claim that all their high quality generic medications are always dispensed from one of their affiliated Indian pharmacies. They say that the orders may be filled from another country other than India. However, they always ensure that the filling centers are approved by the regulatory bodies that are located in the countries where they are based. Some of their filling centers are located in Singapore, China, and the United States.

GenericPharmacyPills offers access to medicines at 15% discount and has provided to 2 million families in the last 24 months. With their tending idea, the journey hasn’t been smooth due to high competition as a lot of resistance from other retail pharmacies counterparts had to be managed and tackled for great progress. It highly managed to maintain a rating of 9.2 out of 10 which is pretty awesome.

About GenericPharmacyPills

Established two years back, the online pharmacy rules the potential of mobile, web, and app technology to connect thousands of customers and with social media platform and providing regular current pharmacy updates and healthcare products. GenericPharmacyPills uses technology to achieve its goal. GenericPharmacyPills also has healthcare products in its inventory. With or Without prescriptions, you can purchase products such as mens health ED products, women health products, brain cognition enhancement, dementia, and narcolepsy treatment, lots of Supplements and nutrition, Pain Relief products, weight loss medications supplies.

