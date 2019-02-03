Discover Resorts – Your Base Camp for Weekend Treks in Maharashtra

Everybody knows that the Sahyadri Range in Maharashtra is a trekking enthusiast’s paradise. Be it simple gentle slopes or steep rock-faces, anybody can find an appropriate mountain to conquer. What most people don’t know is what trekking group to join. Which group is reliable, trustworthy and good at organizing treks? In this article we’ll explain why Discover Resorts should be your base camp for weekend treks in Maharashtra.

Proximity to the Best Spots: Discover Resorts is located near some of the most popular trekking points. Our treks take a maximum of a day, leaving you with enough time to recuperate and be ready to get back to work on Monday. Irshalgad fort, Karnal fort and Garbett point are a few of the spots close to us.

Expert Guidance: Whether you know your way around the hills or are new to trekking, we’ll have an expert guide you along the trek. These experts won’t just lookout for your well-being they’ll also tell you local stories the mountains would narrate, if they could.

Varied Difficulty Levels: Discover Resorts offers a number of trekking packages and destinations. Choose trails that you feel comfortable doing. While it’s nice to push yourself once in a while, we don’t recommend going overboard doing it. A trek is about having fun. So, pick wisely.

The Night is Young: One reason why many city-dwellers don’t choose to trek, is because they don’t want to wake-up early on their weekend. We have a solution! Try out night-trek trails that begin only at 8pm. Also, have you noticed how things look better under the stars?

Don’t Worry About Logistics: Transportation, food, what to pack, what to wear? We take care of it all. From Discover Resorts you will be driven to a particular point after which your trek begins. Though we recommend you carry some snacks and water along, we will provide refreshments and meals. So stopping worrying about the logistics. We’re here for you.

Safety: Treks with Discover Resorts have a number of safety measures in place. To begin with, your expert guide is also an expert in first-aid and every group travels with a first-aid kit. Secondly, we are constantly aware of the whereabouts of each member. Thirdly, we brief all our participants in detail about the trail. If you follow all our instructions carefully the trek will be completely safe. And last but not least, in case of an emergency we can reach the resort quickly.

Let’s take a look at some of the treks offered by Discover Resorts:

Irshalgad Fort: At 3700ft. this trek is considered easy on the difficulty scale, until you reach the top. Then it becomes difficult. To summit, you will need professional rock- climbing equipment. How far you want to go is up to you (please discuss this with us first). From our side we guarantee a breath-taking view, no matter how far you climb!

Karnala Fort: Re-visited by many, this trek manages to charm every time. At 1500ft this is an easy to moderate trek and is even suitable for children. One of the highlights is that the trek takes you through the Karnala Bird Sanctuary home to hundreds of species of birds.

Kothaligad Fort: This one can be done by day or by night. The setting is perfect for an adventure novel. It’s got tunnels, caves, dark stairways and of course a whole lot of history! The fort is at a height of 3100ft and the difficulty level is ranked as easy to moderate.

Garbett Point: Walk deep into the jungle and be careful where you step, because you won’t want to look down from where you are. Another trek under the stars, Garbett Point in Matheran lies at a height of 2600ft. The trail is easy to moderate but the level of fun is mind-blowing.

Are you ready to discover what you’re really made off?