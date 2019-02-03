DesignBoard Populate Blog: Providing Consumers with Detailed Information

DesignBoard is one of the UK’s quickest growing brands of composite decking – A composite decking product that offer multiple benefits and advantages! In line with this, after receiving many questions regarding the innovative decking product, DesignBoard has recently updated their website to provide more details, and taken to their blog, starting a series of blog posts perfect for people interested in DesignBoard.

The DesignBoard blog now contains a wealth of information surround DesignBoard, including but not limited to the following:

• Information regarding what DesignBoard is

• Benefits of DesignBoard

• DesignBoard colour explanations

• DesignBoard cleaning and maintenance tips

Although there is now quite a bit of information for people to take advantage of on the DesignBoard website and blog, the company are still urging anyone with additional questions to get in touch, so that they can then create more blog posts, answering people’s questions and providing the exact information consumers are looking for.

To see DesignBoard blog posts, do not hesitate to check out their website blog here: https://www.londoncompositedecking.co.uk/blog/

A spokesperson and representative from DesignBoard was incredibly keen to comment saying, “Here at DesignBoard we are so proud of just how popular our composite decking products has become, and are always delighted to see happy customers. To ensure that the maximum amount of our website visitors can quickly find the information that they are looking for we are going to continue to update our blog on a regular basis, and are also going to be focusing more on our social media channels.”

About DesignBoard

DesignBoard is an upcoming specialist provider of composite deck boards, a brand new innovative collection of outdoor decking that combines all of the attractive properties of timber with the reliability and low maintenance of composite decking. Available in a wide selection of colours and finishes there are DesignBoard options suitable to fulfil almost all possible needs and even offer composite decking for wholesalers. Full details regarding the composite decking suppliers and their innovative decking product is available on the company’s website.

PR Contact

Company name: DesignBoard

Website: https://www.londoncompositedecking.co.uk/

Contact name:

Contact number:

Contact email: info@designboard.uk.com

Address: Unit A7, Bounds Green Industrial estate

Bounds Green Road

Bounds Green

London

N11 2UD