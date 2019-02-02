Global Visual Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 8.9 Billion by 2024 from USD 2.06 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 23.4%. This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Visual Analytics Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Visual Analytics Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

Global Visual Analytics Market

The rise of government force for standardizing the data security protocols and high dependency by enterprises on mobile computing applications globally are anticipated to propel the Global Visual Analytics Market growth.

The rising adoption of mobile computing applications majorly in enterprises and various government agencies are trying to standardize the data security protocols on the global level are the key driving factors for the growth of the Global Visual Analytics Market in the forecast period.

A rapid growth integration of biometric sensors based security applications in mobile devices globally are creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and vertical segments which include:-

• BFSI

• Healthcare & Life Science

• Government & Defense

• Energy & Utilities

• Telecom & IT

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Manufacturing

• Transportation & Logistics

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Global Visual Analytics Market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Visual Analytics Market analysis and segmentation with respect to the component, services, business function, deployment model, organization size, industry, and geography.

•Global Visual Analytics Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2016

• Estimated year – 2017

• Forecast period – 2017 to 2024

Research Methodology:

The Global Visual Analytics Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Visual Analytics Market

The major key players that influence growth of Global Visual Analytics Market includes:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Alteryx

• Qilik

• Oracle Corporation

• IBM

• SAP SE

• Microstrategy

• Tableau Software

• TIBCO Software

• SAS Institute

Key Target Audience:

• Solution vendors

• System integrators

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Advisory firms

• National regulatory authorities

• Private equity groups

• Venture capitalists

• Investment houses

• Equity research firms

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the global Visual Analytics Market based on component, services, business function, deployment mode, organization size, industry and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Visual Analytics Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Visual Analytics Market, by Component:

• Services

• Software

Global Visual Analytics Market, by Services:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Global Visual Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode:

• On-Demand

• On-Premises

Global Visual Analytics Market, by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Visual Analytics Market, by Verticals:

• BFSI

• Telecom & IT

• Government & Defense

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Energy & Utilities

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Media & Entertainment

• Transportation & Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Visual Analytics Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Global Visual Analytics Market

• Breakdown of Europe Global Visual Analytics Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Global Visual Analytics Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Global Visual Analytics Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Global Visual Analytics Market

Available Customization:

Maximize Market Research offers customization of the report and scope of the report according to specific requirement of our clients.

About Company Information-

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 20,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.