Global Mobile Virtualization Market is expected to reach 9.81 Billion by 2024 from 2.15 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 20.89%.

Global Mobile Virtualization MarketGlobal Mobile Virtualization Market is segmented by organization size, by technology, by industry vertical and geography. Based on the organization size market is classified as large, medium and small enterprises. Technology is divided into mobile device management, application container and hypervisor. Industry vertical is further segmented into BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility. Geography wise market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, The Middle East and Africa, Latin America.

Mobile virtualization is a technique in which hardware of mobile devices is virtualized to operate one or more operating systems simultaneously. Mobile device or connected wireless device run many virtual machines. Rise in need to separate personal and work-related data, rising in number of mobile phone users, and properties such as data confidentiality and security are factors that drive mobile virtualization market. Requirement of high-speed internet connectivity and lack of awareness about technology hamper growth in the mobile virtualization market.

Based on the technology, hypervisor is widely used in the market. Mobile virtualization handle a hypervisors a central tool to run virtual devices. Multiple operating systems can be installed on the same mobile device to promote multiple functionality. Two types of hypervisors, generally named Type 1 or Type 2. Type 1 hypervisors, also called “native” or “bare metal” hypervisors, run directly on the host’s hardware to control the hardware and manage the guest VMs.

On the basis of industry vertical, media & entertainment and retail segment is dominating the largest market share, as these sector include most of the consumer electronics segment. Moreover, healthcare and life sciences sector is expected to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing and sales of the product in the countries such as the North American region will fuel the Global Mobile Virtualization Market.

Key players operating on the market are, AT&T, Inc., Oracle Corporation, VMware, INC., International Business Machine Corporation, Citrix System, INC., Microsoft Corporation INC., Harman International Industries, INC., CA Technologies, INC., Cellrox Pvt. Ltd, Google, Amazon, Red Hat, BlackBerry Limited, Nimboxx., Parallels, Fraunhofer, Gesellschaft.

