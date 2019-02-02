Global Medical Robot Market is expected to reach USD 33.65 Billion by 2026 from USD 4.92 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 21.2%.

Global Medical Robots Market

Global Medical Robot Market is segmented by product, application, and geography. Products are splits into Instruments and accessories, medical robotics system. Application are classified as laparoscopy, cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, rehabilitation. Geography wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Medical robotics is a technologically advanced system which provides assistance during intricate surgical procedures, physical complications, and hospital automation in order to achieve precision in surgical, rehabilitation, and assistive methods. Driving factor of the medical robots market are growing training programs for robotic surgeries. Increase the developments for medical robots in Asia. Increasing the number of surgical procedures. High cost of surgical procedures and installation is the major restrain of the market.

Based on product, the medical robots market is segmented into instruments & accessories and robotic systems. The robotic systems segment has been sub segmented into surgical robotic systems, rehabilitation robotic systems, non-invasive radiosurgery robotic systems, and hospital and pharmacy robotic systems. The rehabilitation robotic systems segment is further divided into therapeutic robotic systems, assistive robotic systems, exoskeleton robotic systems, and other rehabilitation robots. The therapeutic robotic systems segment is dominating the market. Growth in this segment is largely owing to the technological innovations such as voice recognition, adaptive programming, improved sensors, and cloud technology that are being integrated into these robotic systems to increase their efficiency and utility.

In terms of geography, North America and Europe is expected to form two key regions for Medical Robots Market, Factors such as huge government grants and investments to improve medical infrastructure along with growth in research areas have propelled the market demand for medical robots. APAC is expected to grow at one of the fastest rate among other regions.

Key players operating on the market are, Hocoma AG, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Transenterix, Inc., Myomo Inc., KUKA Roboter GmbH, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Hansen Medical, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Varian Medical System, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Medtech SA, Aethon Inc.

