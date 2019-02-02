Global Internet of Things Transportation Market is forecasted to reach US$ 249.84 million in 2024 at a CAGR rate of 19.8% with 2016 as a base year.

Global Internet of Things Transportation Market

IoT in Transportation makes use of IOT devices like scanners, controller, beacons, RFID systems, AI technology along with the strong IOT platform that interconnect this devices to apps and websites that make up the company’s digital ecosystem. IOT transportation provides improved communication, control and data distribution. This application includes personal vehicles, commercial vehicles, UAVs and other equipment. It extends throughout the entire system of all transportation elements such as traffic control, parking, fuel consumption, and more. The Internet of Things (IoT) is dramatically accelerating the pace of innovation in the transportation industry.

Maximize Market Research has undertaken extensive research about the current Global IoT Transportation Market outlook with respect to its usage in various transportation system and vehicles as well as the assuring future of the technology in these sectors. IoT market in road transportation system dominated the market in 2015 and accounted for around 29% of the overall market revenue. IoT solutions help to provide real-time data about transport vehicles. Vendors are integrating connected vehicles with IoT applications to track vehicle location. IoT solutions enhance road transportation system through intelligent IT solutions for transit management and smart traffic management systems. IoT applications integrated with analytics solutions are used to gather and analyse data collected from smart and connected devices with the help of telematics and sensor technology.

Importantly, the report delivers forecasts of the market, giving an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Global IoT Transportation Market. The driving forces as well as considerable restraints have been explained in depth. Report segments Global IoT Transportation Market by Type, Mode of Transportation, Application and Regions, providing the comprehensive analysis of ecosystem of industry, which will be useful to take informed strategic decision to the stakeholders in the industry.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2016, due to its advanced technical aspects and high adoption of IoT across industry verticals. In addition, enhanced internet connectivity; decreased cost of powerful sensors & controllers; growth in information, communication, & technology; and government initiatives in the several developed and the developing regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, drive the market growth. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in the emerging economies, such as China and India, rapid urbanization, and other factors.

Scope of the Report:

Global IoT Transportation Market, by Type: Hardware, Software, and services

Global IoT Transportation Market, by Mode of Transportation: Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Maritime

Global IoT Transportation Market, by Application: Automotive telematics, Reservation, toll, & ticketing systems, Security & surveillance system, remote monitoring and others

Global IoT Transportation Market, by Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Players

Garmin International

Thales Group

Tom-tom N.V.

Nuance Communication

Denso Corp.

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T, Inc.

Verizon Communications

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric

Veniam

Terbine

LimeBike

Borderless

Fybr

Concirrus

DashRoad

ParkENT Cycles

Inrix

MotoLingo

