Global Dark Analytics Market was valued US$ 218.4 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 934.4 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 25.23% in the forecasting period.

Dark Analytics MarketThe dark analytics market is segmented by component, organization size, data type, deployment mode, business functions, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the dark analytics market is segmented into solution and services. Based on organization size, the dark analytics market is classified into large enterprise and SMEs. On the basis of data type, the dark analytics market is categorized into a customer, business, and operational. Based on deployment mode, the dark analytics market is segregated into cloud and on-premises. In terms of business functions, the dark analytics market is segmented into finance, marketing, operations, and human resources.

Based on industry vertical, the dark analytics market is classified into retail, BFSI, healthcare, hospitality, government, telecommunication, and others. Based on region, the dark analytics market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America.

Dark analytics primarily focuses on raw text-based data or unstructured data/dark data that has not been analyzed. Extracting insights for decision making by immediate analysis of real-time information from key business processes such as sales, production and distribution trends is the major factor driving the growth of dark analytics market. Furthermore, factors such as gaining insights from and making the most of every data point, efficiency in terms of time, money and resources in processing unstructured data, and aid to minimise the accumulation of dark data by transforming it into valuable real-time information are also some key factors resulting in the growth of dark analytics market. However, security concerns and risks associated with data, and data storage costs are some factors restraining the growth of dark analytics market.

In terms of business application, marketing segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. Marketing is one of the integrated business applications of any organization. Dark analytics allows enterprises to use collected information to design tailor-made alternatives for consumers, based on their previous buying behavior. Changing enterprises focus from customer acquisition to customer experience is anticipated to lead to the growth of the dark analytics market for the marketing business application.

Based on vertical, the retail segment of the dark analytics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018-2026. In the growing digital era, customer behavior has transformed dramatically, presents new opportunities for engaging with their customers. Dark analytics solutions are gradually being applied at every stage of the retail process which includes predicting trends in popular products, predicting demand and supply analysis, and classifying customer segmentation.

Based on the deployment mode, the on-premises segment of the dark analytics market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the current forecast period as compared to the cloud segment. Rising security concerns along increasing regulations in the BFSI sector have been a major factor contributing to the growth of the on-premises deployment of dark analytics market.

By geography, North America remains a major market holder for the global dark analytics market. The gradual growth of various dark analytics start-ups is providing services to numerous industry verticals that are boosting the overall growth and implementation of the market. In addition to this, leading analytics and cloud service providers are also present in this region further propelling the market demand for data analytics in North America.

The key players of dark analytics market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Deloitte, EMC Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata, Hewlett-Packard, VMware, Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon Inc., SynerScope, Komprise, Quantta Analytics, and Zoomdata.

