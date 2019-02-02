Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Survey 2019 Competitive Analysis, Recent Study, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

In the Cold Chain Logistics market, the global Market value has increased to 199252.8 Million USD in 2018 from 97835.0 Million USD in 2013.

North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Logistics, with a market value share nearly 26.96% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.76% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Logistics.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain Logistics market will register a 15.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 412400 million by 2024, from US$ 171900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cold Chain Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Airways

Roadways

Segmentation by application:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies

Nichirei Logistics Group

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cold Chain Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cold Chain Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold Chain Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold Chain Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cold Chain Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

