Global Cloud Monitoring Market is expected to reach US$ 4763.06 Mn by 2026 from US$ 782.2 Mn in 2016 at a CAGR of 19.8%.

Cloud monitoring system offers protection to enterprise information technology assets by detecting suspicious activities based on pre-defined signatures or through malicious behavior by monitoring and analyzing network traffic flows. Increase in demand for these solutions for cloud security across industry verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and telecom and retail among others are few major factors boosting overall demand of Cloud Monitoring Market.Cloud Monitoring Market Services sub-segment is expected to hold the largest market share for 2016 with key services being integration and deployment, support & maintenance and training & consulting. Market on basis of organization makes large enterprises hold a higher market share with increasing demand for cloud monitoring solutions as well as cloud-based solutions across different end-use industries acting as some major drivers for the overall growth.

Geographically, North America is projected to hold the largest market with demand from major vendors along with increasing use of associated services enhancing overall demand for cloud monitoring in this region. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest rate during forecast period with growing application of cloud-based technology and services across various end-use industries contributing to the growing demand for cloud monitoring market.

Key Highlights:

• Global Cloud Monitoring Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Cloud Monitoring Market.

• Global Cloud Monitoring Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Cloud Monitoring Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Global Cloud Monitoring Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Cloud Monitoring Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Cloud Monitoring Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Cloud Monitoring Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of Global Cloud Monitoring Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Cloud Monitoring Market globally.

Global Cloud Monitoring Market, By Component:

• Solution

• Services

Cloud Monitoring Market, By Service Model:

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

• Platform as a Service (PaaS)

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Cloud Monitoring Market, By Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large enterprises

Cloud Monitoring Market, By End-use Industry:

• BFSI

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Telecommunications and ITES

• Government and Defense

• Manufacturing

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Cloud Monitoring Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the Cloud Monitoring market are as follows:

• CA, Inc.

• LLC.

• Dynatrace LLC

• SolarWinds Worldwide

• IDERA, Inc.

• Cloudyn

• SevOne Inc.

• Zenoss Inc.

• Kaseya Limited

• Datadog, Inc.

• Opsview Ltd.

• Logic Monitor, Inc.

