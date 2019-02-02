Global Advanced HVAC Control Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

In this report, we mainly focus on the programmable HVAC control and the smart HVAC control.

The programmable HVAC controls are devices which are programmable, that’s meaning the direct digital control program code may be customized for the intended use. The program features include time schedules, setpoints, controllers, logic, timers, trend logs, and alarms. Customers can change the options depend on their needs.

The smart HVAC controls are intelligent devices, which are considered the decision makers of the HVAC system. These devices give command to the heat pump for temperature control and control the flow of air. It also defines the temperature to be set according to the weather condition outside the building environment and communicate with the user accordingly the cost effectiveness of the system in terms of energy usage.

First, as for the global advanced HVAC control industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top four manufacturers, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Nest and Schneider, which closes to 54.91 per cent totally. The United States giant Honeywell, which has21.25% market share in 2015, is the leader in the advanced HVAC control industry. The manufacturers following Honeywell are Nest and Johnson Controls, which respectively has 11.97% and 11.23% market share globally.

Second, the global consumption of advanced HVAC control products rises up from 9925 k units in 2011 to 11961 k units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.79%. At the same time, the revenue of world advanced HVAC control sales market has a leap from 715 million dollar in 2012 to 1340 million dollar in 2017. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the advanced HVAC control products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.

Third, the downstream industries of advanced HVAC control products are commercial and residential. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the raising awareness of energy saving, the consumption increase of advanced HVAC control will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the advanced HVAC control products will show a very optimistic upward trend.

According to this study, over the next five years the Advanced HVAC Control market will register a 12.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3180 million by 2024, from US$ 1570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Advanced HVAC Control business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Advanced HVAC Control market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Advanced HVAC Control value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Programmable HVAC Control

Smart HVAC Control

Others

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Residential

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nest

Schneider

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Trane

Siemens

Salus

Emerson

Ecobee

Ojelectronics

Regin

Lennox

KMC Controls

Sauter

Delta Controls

Distech Controls

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Advanced HVAC Control consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Advanced HVAC Control market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Advanced HVAC Control manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Advanced HVAC Control with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Advanced HVAC Control submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

