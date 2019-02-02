AweClone for Mac 2.2 packs powerful disk cloning and copying features for Mac

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Feb 1, 2019): Magoshare is a leading designer and developer of data recovery software products that are known to deliver excellent user experience every time they are used. Among the various types of software components that they have created over the years, AweClone for Mac 2.2 deserves a special mention. AweClone for Mac 2.2 is a powerful disk copying and disk cloning software system for Mac computers. It can be used for easily secure different kinds of data. User friendly and convenient, the AweClone for Mac 2.2 can help in backing up the data, the hard disk and the computing system. It can also be used for creating the disk Image of a hard drive or device.

As a highly potent disk cloning software for Mac, AweClone for Mac 2.2 comes with a whole lot of features that can make it very easy to perform the functions for which it is meant. The program can be used for creating back up of files and copying them from a specific location to another. It can also work as a disk copy software for Mac that offer a smooth user experience. All kinds of data and information including operating system, the files, configuration settings and applications can be cloned with it. It offers the easiest methods for cloning a hard disk/external device/system under the Mac OS.

