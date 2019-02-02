2019 The Perfect Bridal Hairstyle

Choosing the right hairstyle for your dream wedding day isn’t rocket science, so why is it difficult? You want to look like you like a princess, but you need a little bit of help and here we’ve outlined all you need to know for that dream bridal hairstyle.

Look for hairstyle ideas

The easiest way is to start collecting pictures from magazines and nowadays you can find some great hairstyle resources on the Internet. And be realistic – is the length, thickness etc of your hair really suitable for the style you have your heart set on? Bring along lots of pictures to your hairstylist and ask here for advice on at least 3 different styles and then let her try each one out.

Hair up or Hair Down?

Try to select a hairstyle that suits your face shape – for example, round faces tend to suit high “updo’s” and sleek long styles while those with long faces suit hairstyles that have more width and volume. Would you be comfortable with all of your hair swept away from your face? You need to consider having some hair both up and down or just leaving some wispy bits around your face to soften the look. If you have an off-the-shoulder or low cut dress will you feel comfortable with some flesh exposed?

Straight or Curly

Once you have made a decision to wear your hair up or down, your possibilities are endless. Curls are romantic and soft, as are twists, pleats, plaits, and variations to the bun. Or maybe you prefer more contemporary twists and spikes. Try to reflect your own personality in your bridal hairdo, but don’t be a fashion victim.

Wedding Tiara and Veils

These need to compliment your bridal hairstyle but not hide it. If you have chosen a large floor-length veil, your hairstyle needs to be strong enough to hold its shape until you take the veil off. Some veils look a lot better sat at the rear of your head under a bun or a mass of curls. As a general rule, the hair shouldn’t be worn longer than the veil.

Jewels, beads and flowers

These are very popular as they add some sparkle and color and can match in with your color scheme and jewelry. Pins and hairgrips with sparkling gems create a stunning effect, whilst small flowers can be scattered amongst the curls or wired to a hidden comb to flatter a French pleat.

