South Africa Broadcasting and Cable TV Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Opportunities Forecast Report 2023

The TechSci Research’s report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for South Africa Broadcasting and Cable TV Market around the globe. The research study includes significant data and also forecasts of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives, consultants, sales and product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

South Africa Broadcasting and Cable TV market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during 2019-2023. Growing per capita income, increasing investments in technologies and favorable regulatory environment are driving South Africa Broadcasting and Cable TV market. Moreover, growing population of enthusiastic subscribers, application of pioneer technologies and multimedia broadcasting channels are the other major market drivers. Based on type, the market has been segmented into Terrestrial Television, Cable TV and Satellite. In 2017, the cable TV led the South Africa’s Broadcasting & Cable TV market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. Change in consumer preferences such as viewing content of their choice and new trends like online video stream and video on demand further anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising television broadcasting, including digital broadcasting, portable TV broadcasting and satellite TV broadcasting are also predictable to indorse rapid growth in the global broadcasting and cable TV market during 2019-2023.

Major players operating in South Africa Broadcasting and Cable TV market are Netflix Inc., Comcast Corp., Coinstar Inc., Discovery Communications, Inc., DISH Network L.L.C. Entertainment Corp., Cablevision Systems Corp., Gray Television Inc., CNN, Channel Corp., TNT, United Global Com Inc., etc.

TechSci Research calculated South Africa Broadcasting and Cable TV market size using a top-down and bottom-up approach, where data for different segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and these were externally validated through analysing historical data of Broadcasting and Cable TV service providers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as World Bank website, government websites, press releases, white papers, annual reports, etc., were also analysed by TechSci Research.

