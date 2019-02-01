Smart Cities Government Initiative Focused on Transforming India into Smart Nation

According to TechSci Research report, “Market Study on Upcoming Smart Cities in India, 2018”, the government of India has selected 100 smart cities over a period of 3 years starting from the first round in January 2016 to the fourth round in June 2018. Of the total 100 smart cities, development of 33 cities selected in the first round and fast track round has already started. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has been formed for each of 95 cities, while the remaining cities are in the stage of creating SPVs. The mission is expected to directly or indirectly impact around 100 million of the country’s urban population. The major projects under the mission are associated with water sanitation and supply, electricity transmission and distribution, transport management, housing developments, etc. Moreover, the use of Information Technology is a major component in providing various services and bridging any gap between departments under the Smart Cities mission.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3267

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Many cities under the mission would have Command and Control Centres for overall city management. HP and Siemens are setting up such centre in Bhopal, whereas, Rolta, Efkon, Cisco and Bosch are developing the centre in Varanasi. The projects under implementation are estimated to be worth $ 30.29 billion. Out of which, area-based development (ABD) cost accounts for around 81%, while the rest is pan city for technology-based solutions. The area selected can be city redevelopment, city retrofitting or greenfield development. As per census of 2011, the total area under ABD is around 2.7% of the total area of the cities shortlisted under the project.

“As of 2018, the Government of India has identified 100 smart cities, aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy. The projects being undertaken for smart cities are developing multi-modal transport, preservation of open spaces, affordable housing, waste management, etc. Currently, projects worth more than $ 30 billion are under implementation. Of the total project cost, about 42% is set to come from central and state funding, 23% through private investments and PPPs, and 19% through convergence with different schemes.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Browse 103 market data Figures and Tables spread through 148 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “Market Study on Upcoming Smart Cities in India, 2018”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/upcoming-smart-cities-in-india/3267.html