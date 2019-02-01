Oxygen-Free Copper Market by Grade, Product Form, End-Use Industry & Region – Global Forecast to 2021

The report “Oxygen-Free Copper Market by Grade (Cu-OF, Cu-OFE), Product Form (Wires, Strips, Busbars & Rods), End-Use Industry (Electronics & Electrical, Transportation), Region – Global Forecast to 2021”, The global oxygen-free copper market is projected to reach USD 18.35 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2016 to 2021. The increase in demand for oxygen-free copper from the electronics & electrical industry to achieve high conductivity is propelling the growth of this market.

Download Free PDF Brochure: https://bit.ly/2sXwtfj

Key players operational in the market include Citizen Metalloys Limited (India), KGHM Polska MiedŸ S.A. (Poland), Luvata (U.K.), National Bronze & Metals, Inc. (U.S.), Sam Dong America (South Korea), SH Copper Products Co., Ltd. (Japan), Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan), Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. (Japan), Watteredge LLC (the U.S.), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (the U.S.), KME Germany GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Wieland-Werke AG (Germany), Cupori Oy (Finland), and Metrod Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), among others.

By Grade:

Cu-OF

Cu-OFE

By Product Form:

Wires

Strips

Busbars & Rods

Others

By End Use Industry:

Electronics & Electrical

Transportation

Others

For More Info: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oxygen-free-copper-market-196978298.html

Electronics & electrical segment is one of the fastest-growing segment of the global oxygen-free copper market

The electronics & electrical end-use industry segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the oxygen-free copper market in 2016, and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2016 to 2021. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing use of electronics products in the Asia-Pacific and North America regions.

Cu-OF grade of oxygen-free copper is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021

The Cu-OF segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global oxygen-free copper market from 2016 to 2021. Cu-OF is 99.95% pure copper with 0.001% oxygen content. Its conductivity rating is equivalent to electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) with minimum 100% conductivity. It is used in cutting-edge scientific equipment, such as magnetometers, electromagnets, and other superconductors. The increase in the use of Cu-OF in electronics & electrical industry in China and India is expected to drive the growth of the Cu-OF segment.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the oxygen-free copper in 2016

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for oxygen-free copper in 2016. This can be attributed to the increasing demand from the electronics & electrical end-use industry, which accounts for the largest share in the global market. The growth in the e-commerce leading to a high demand for electronic goods in China and India is also a major growth driver for the oxygen-free copper market.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : +1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com