New Year, Clear Vision – Personalized Treatment From Spanish Eye Clinic

Cataract development in its early stages can often be improved through prescription glasses. However, it is likely that the symptoms will increase and the prescription will no longer be sufficient. In such instances, surgery can be used to give the patient clear vision. A cataract surgeon in Dubai will provide an initial consultation upon the patient visiting the clinic.

The Spanish Eye Clinic offers their patients in-depth information on the surgery itself and post-operative care.

Cataract treatment will improve the patient’s vision significantly and reduce the cloudiness. It is clear and rectified vision that patients will experience soon after the surgery. If anyone has been putting off having cataract surgery, now is the good time to decide on it. The patient’s vision will improve dramatically and the cloudiness will cease. Let 2019 be the year to enjoy clear vision with personalized treatment from Spanish Eye clinic.

The surgery is not complex and takes just 15 minutes. The cataract surgeon in Dubai will soften the cataract and break it up using a laser. It is an accurate and precise treatment method that will remove the cataract more effectively than traditional surgery. Patients will not feel pain or discomfort and the lens will be implanted and vision restored to its original state.

Some patients may experience mild itching post-surgery and others may require pain medication. Avoid engaging in heavy lifting, strenuous activities and swimming in the first two weeks. However, patients can resume their normal day to day activities the day after the surgery.

Dr. Sonia Amoros from The Spanish Eye Center notes, “We provide excellent patient-care to all our patients from the start of their visit to the post-operative stage. We maintain the highest standard in cataract treatment with the objective to ensure that patients achieve clear vision and can lead full lives”.

About Us

The Spanish Eye Center is an outstanding refractive surgery center which specializes in Lasik treatment and cataract surgery. We offer unmatched treatment and care at a reasonable cost.

If you want to know whether you make a good candidate for any of our vision treatment procedures, you can visit our clinic and consult with our professional and trained staff. The treatment and procedures are performed on-site to ensure your comfort and convenience. We use state of the art technology and the unmatched experience and expertise of our specialist eye surgeons, our patients are offered many choices to correct vision problems ensuring the best possible results. For more information, visit our website on https://www.spanisheyeclinic.com/