Medical Electrodes Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2022

The use of medical electrodes to transfer the current energy into the electric energy in the body, which helps in detecting a large number of diseases has supported the growth of the Medical Electrodes Market in the last few years. The rising developments and advancements in this field is another major factor that is predicted to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

According to the market research study by Transparency Market Research, in 2017, the global market for medical electrodes was worth US$641.3 mn and is projected to reach a value of US$857 mn by the end of 2022. The market is predicted to register a healthy 6.0% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The increasing incidence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases is one of the major factors that is estimated to encourage the growth of the global medical electrodes market in the next few years. The rising investments by the key players for the research and development activities is projected to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the coming few years. In addition to this, the rising preference of consumers for ambulatory and home healthcare is estimated to generate promising growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

On the flip side, the lack of knowledge among people regarding the availability of these technologies, especially in developing economies is likely to hamper the growth of the overall market in the next few years. Nonetheless, the rising trend of medical tourism is projected to enhance the growth of the overall market in the near future. Moreover, the increasing popularity of nanotechnology is expected to support the growth of the medical electrodes market in the next few years.

Among the key regional segments, North America is projected to remain in the leading position in the next few years, accounting for a large share of the overall market. The presence of several leading players is one of the key factors estimated to encourage the growth of this region in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising research and development activities and the rising focus of the key players on the development of the new product are further projected to accelerate the growth of the medical electrodes market across North America in the next few years. Furthermore, Europe and Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a healthy growth in the next few years.

The global market for medical electrodes is competitive in nature with a large number of players operating in it. The level of fragmentation is estimated to rise significantly in the next few years, thanks to the rising number of player projected to enter the market in the next few years. Some of the leading players in the medical electrodes market across the globe are Pacetronix Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Zoll Medical Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Medtronic Plc., OSYPKA AG, Lepu Medical Technology, and Oscor Inc. The players are focusing on the research and development activities in order to maintain their dominance in the global market in the next few years.

