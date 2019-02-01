Luxury Perfume Market Outlook: Emerging Trends and New Growth Opportunities to 2025

Perfume is a mixture of fragrant essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives and solvents, used to give the human body, animals, food, objects, and living-spaces an agreeable scent. It is usually in liquid form and used to give a pleasant scent to a person’s body. Ancient texts and archaeological excavations show the use of perfumes in some of the earliest human civilizations. Modern perfumery began in the late 19th century with the commercial synthesis of aroma compounds such as vanillin or coumarin, which allowed for the composition of perfumes with smells previously unattainable solely from natural aromatics alone.

The global luxury perfume market is projected to grow at the rate of +6% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

The Top Key Players included in this Market:

Estee Lauder, Guccio Gucci, Hermes, Ralph Lauren, Annick Goutal, Baccarat, Clive Christian, Dior, DKNY

The luxury perfumes market, one of the main drivers of this market, is the increasing demand for millennia. Millennial (people in the age group of 18 to 32 years) are known to be extremely brand-conscious. They do not mind paying higher prices for a particular product of their choice. However, they do not want to compromise on the quality of the product they choose. Premium perfume brands promise higher quality at different prices. Increasing popularity of luxury perfumes which can be used by both men and women with a higher fragrance concentration contain is playing key role to drive market growth of unisex luxury perfumes.

Luxury perfume is perhaps one of the best gifts anyone would love to receive. One of the most classic and sophisticated gifts, this is one product which can be gifted on any and every occasion. The luxury perfume market is highly competitive due to the presence of several key players. Retailers who operate big stores like hypermarkets and supermarkets provide discounts. Also with celebrity endorsing and availability of unisex perfumes, it has become lot more easily to gift a perfume box without worrying about the choices of the receiver. Especially on occasions like New Year and Christmas, luxury perfume is the safest gifting option.

North America accounted for the dominant share in the global luxury perfumes market in 2018 and is predicted to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Fair presence of luxury perfume brands across the economy, high purchasing power of consumers backed by strong economy of the country are some of the factors boosting the demand for luxury perfumes in the region.

