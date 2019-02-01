Key Findings of the Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Market- Qualitative Analysis Reveals Explosive Growth by 2024

Public cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) delivers compute, storage and network resources in a self-service, highly automated fashion. The leading public cloud IaaS providers also offer platform as a service (PaaS) capabilities and other cloud software infrastructure services as part of an integrated IaaS+PaaS offering.

Scope of the Report:

The global Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Rackspace

Wipro

Cognizant

AllCloud

Cloudreach

Capgemini

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Deloitte

Infosys

2nd Watch

Logicworks

Smartronix

HCL Technologies

Nordcloud

Accenture

Bespin Global

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Assesses Product or Service

Sales Execution/Pricing

Market Responsiveness/Record

Marketing Execution

Customer Experience

Others

