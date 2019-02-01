Injection Pen Market for Diabetes Therapy

The global injection pen market was valued at USD 29.47 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 41.38 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Base year considered for the report is 2016 and the forecast period considered for this report is 2017–2022.

According to the new market research report “Injection Pen Market by Type (Disposable and Reusable Pens), Therapy (Diabetes (Insulin, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1), Growth Hormone Therapy, Osteoporosis, Fertility), End User (Homecare and Hospitals), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).

The home care segment dominated the market on the basis of end users in 2017

The injection pen market is segmented on the basis of end users into home care and hospital & clinics. In 2017, homecare segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Majority of injection pens are used for self-administration of drugs, and are rarely recommended for hospital use to avoid the risk of infection due to use on multiple patients. Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements are driving the growth of this segment.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2017

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the injection pen market, followed by Europe. Factors such as increasing geriatric population in Canada, increasing FDA approvals, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the US and Canada are contributing to the large share of this geographical segment.

Key Players

The key players in the global injection pen market are Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Eli Lilly (US), Sanofi (France), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Merck (Germany), AstraZeneca (UK), F. Hoffman-la Roche (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Owen Mumford (UK), Novartis (Switzerland), Pfizer (US), and Haselmeier (Switzerland).

