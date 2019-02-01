A New fresh research report presented by KD Market Insights provides a detailed analysis of “VR Content Creation Market – By Content type (Videos, 360 Degree Photos, Games), By Solution (Software/Application, Services), By Application (Real Estate, Travel, Hospitality and Events, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Gaming, Automotive, Others) and Global Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” research report will include all the major trends and technologies that play an important role in market growth in the predicted span of 6 years. It also presents the overview of industry players, advantages, challenges the business is going through. The research provides a complete understanding of the global VR Content Creation Market in terms of revenue.

Global VR Content Creation market, 2018-2023, is a market research report by KD Market Insights that offers extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The report offers market size and structure of the overall industry based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise. Global VR Content Creation market was held at USD XXX Million in 2017 and is expected to garner USD XXX Million by the end of 2023.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In Addition, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in VR Content Creation Market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the VR Content Creation market.

Global VR Content Creation Market Size & Forecast

The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in VR Content Creation demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report segments the market based on Content Type into

Videos

360 Degree

Immersive

360 Degree Photos

Games

The report segments the market based on End-Use Sector into

Real Estate

Travel, Hospitality and Events

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Gaming

Automotive

Others

Further, the market has been also segmented by Solution into

Software/Application

Services

Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global VR Content Creation Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global VR Content Creation market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global VR Content Creation market. Some of the key players profiled include Koncept VR, VOXELUS., SubVRsive, Panedia Pty Ltd., WEMAKEVR, 360 Labs, MATTERVR and Elysian Studio Private Limited (Meraki), Matterport, Wevr, Vizor, Blippar and Other Major Key Players

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global VR Content Creation Market

3. Global VR Content Creation Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global VR Content Creation Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global VR Content Creation Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

Global VR Content Creation Market Segmentation Analysis, By Content Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Content Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Content Type

9.4. Video

9.4.1. 360 Degree

9.4.2. Immersive

9.5. 360 Degree Photos

9.6. Games Global VR Content Creation Market Segmentation Analysis, By Solution

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution

10.4. Software/Application

10.5. Services Global VR Content Creation Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Real Estate

11.5. Travel, Hospitality and Events

11.6. Media and Entertainment

11.7. Retail

11.8. Gaming

11.9. Automotive

11.10. Others

Continue….

