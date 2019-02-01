Global Sports Apparel Market is Anticipated to Flourish at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2023 | Top Key Players – Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour, Inc.

A fresh report titled “Sports Apparel Market – By Demography (Men, Women, Kids), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Supermarket, Brand Stores, Online Stores) and Global Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Sports Apparel Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global Sports Apparel Market accounted for USD 161.8 Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 191.4 Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

Sports Apparel Market – Growth Drivers & Barriers

In the past years, global sports apparel has witnessed growth on the account of increasing sports activity across the globe. Further, increasing health awareness and rising adoption of fitness activities such as swimming, jogging, aerobics and yoga is supplementing the growth of the market. Moreover, rising participation of women in sports activities is believed to spur the growth of the sports apparel market in the upcoming years.

Factors such as growing prevalence of diseases, increasing geriatric population in various nations has stirred up a wave of health consciousness which has encouraged population of various countries to focus on health activities and buy sports apparel. Further, this rising level of awareness and increased athletic activity is expected to drive the growth of the market. Manu sports companies are focusing on the launch of athleisure style sports apparel. These sports inspired apparel are generally available at lower cost as compared to high performance athletic wear. Moreover, these apparels are gaining traction among the consumers which bodes well for the growth of the market.

Increasing disposable income of population is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in near future. Apart from this, government of various nations are taking initiatives to increase sports and fitness activities among the population. These government initiatives will diversify the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, availability of counterfeit sports apparels in the market is likely to negatively impact the growth of the market.

Sports Apparel Market – Regional Outlook

In the terms of geography, the sports apparel market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America captured the largest chunk of market share in overall sports apparel market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to high health & fitness awareness among population. Further, high rate of sports activities in colleges and other educational initiates is benefitting the growth of sports apparel market in North America. Asia Pacific is believed to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Thailand and Japan are witnessing high demand for sports apparel.

Sports Apparel Market – Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of sports apparel market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Demography

– Men

– – – Top wear

– – – Bottom wear

– Women

– – – Top wear

– – – Bottom wear

– Kids

– – – Top wear

– – – Bottom wear

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Stores

– Supermarket

– Brand Stores

– Online Stores

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Adidas AG

– Nike, Inc.

– Puma SE

– Under Armour, Inc.

– Ralph Lauren Corporation

– Umbro, Ltd

– Fila, Inc.

– Lululemon Athletica Incorporation

– New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc.

– Columbia Sportswear Company

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents@

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Sports Apparel Market

3. Global Sports Apparel Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Sports Apparel Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Sports Apparel Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Sports Apparel Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

9.4. Men

9.4.1. Top wear

9.4.2. Bottom wear

9.5. Women

9.5.1. Top wear

9.5.2. Bottom wear

9.6. Kids

9.6.1. Top wear

9.6.2. Bottom wear

10. Global Sports Apparel Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

10.4. Retail Stores

10.5. Supermarket

10.6. Brand Stores

10.7. Online Stores

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Sports Apparel Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Demography

11.2.2. By Distribution Channel

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

12.8. Others

Continue….@

