Global IT Enabled Healthcare Market 2018 Demand, Production, Value, Consumption, Status, Growth, Share and Forecast 2026

IT-enabled healthcare presents a feasible replacement for the conventional systems in order to decrease the unnecessary healthcare costs and thus increase the quality and efficiency of healthcare services. IT-enabled healthcare service based on new technological infrastructure is an innovative concept in integrated healthcare services.

IT Enabled Healthcare market is accounted for $135.04 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $418.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.4%. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include expanding e-Health programs, rising government support and high-minded incidence of chronic conditions are favouring the market growth. However, security problems associated with the data in IT enabled healthcare technology are hindering the market growth. In addition, high growth in emerging economies holds huge growth opportunities for the market.

Some of the key players in the IT enabled Healthcare market include GE Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson Health care Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Apple, Inc., 3M, eHealth Technologies, Aerotel Medical Systems, Ltd., AirStrip Technologies LP, McKesson Corporation, E*HealthLine.Com, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., IMS Health Holdings, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation and AT&T Inc.

Based on service, m-health segment is projected to have considerable market share due to the increasing demand for emergency response services and healthcare practitioner supports. By end-user, public/private healthcare institutions segment is expected to have significant market share due to the rise in number of people suffering and the ease of healthcare.

By geography, Asia Pacific is attributed to grow at fastest CAGR on account of growing government initiatives and proliferating healthcare sector in this region. The high number of underserved patients in India, Brazil, and China will create a heightened need for IT-enabled healthcare services.

Softwares Covered:

Ancillary Information Systems

Administrative Information Systems (AIS)

Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

Services Covered:

m-Health

Tele-health Services

End Users Covered:

Healthcare Workers

Individuals

Physicians

Public/Private Healthcare Institutions

Other End Users

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some Point of TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global IT Enabled Healthcare Market, By Software

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ancillary Information Systems

5.2.1 Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

5.2.2 Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)

5.3 Administrative Information Systems (AIS)

5.4 Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

5.4.1 Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)

5.4.2 Electronic Medical Record (EMR)

5.4.3 Nursing Information Systems (NIS)

5.4.4 Other Softwares

5.4.4.1 Medical Imaging

5.4.4.2 Surgery Training

6 Global IT Enabled Healthcare Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 m-Health

6.2.1 Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions

6.2.1.1 Emergency Response Services

6.2.1.2 Healthcare Practitioner Support

6.2.1.3 Healthcare Surveillance

6.2.1.4 Information and Reference Services

6.2.2 Solutions for Patients

6.2.2.1 Diagnostic Services

6.2.2.2 Monitoring Services

6.2.2.3 Prevention Services

6.2.2.4 Treatment Service

6.2.2.5 Wellness Services

6.3 Tele-Health Services

6.3.1 Healthcare Diagnostics

6.3.2 Healthcare Education

6.3.3 Remote Patient Monitoring

6.3.4 Other Tele-Health Services

6.3.4.1 Online Support

6.3.4.2 Electronic Prescribing Software

