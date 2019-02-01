Foundry Coke Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “ Foundry Coke ” Market.' This comprehensive report provides a holistic approach to the market growth with a detailed and precise analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the “Foundry Coke” market worldwide along with the key trends and latest technologies, playing a prominent role in the Foundry Coke market growth over the forecast period.

The global foundry coke market can be segmented based on furnace size, process, type of metal smelting, and region. In terms of furnace size, the foundry coke market can be divided into 600-1200 mm, 1200-1800mm, and above 1800mm. In general, foundry coke is burned in cupola furnace. The size of the foundry coke is decided based on the inside diameter of the cupola furnace. The larger the size of the furnace, the higher the size of foundry coke used.

Foundry coke, also known as hard coal coke, is produced in non-recovery coke ovens. It is used for melting iron and other metals such as lead, copper, tin, and zinc in a cupola furnace at foundries. It has denser structure, high carbon, low ash, and high heating value. The size of the foundry coke is larger than metallurgical coke. The size specification depends on the size of the cupola furnace. Foundry coke is used as a supporting matrix, reducing agent, and energy carrier during the pig iron manufacturing process. The use of large sized coke offers advantages of lower blasting pressure, increased metal temperature, reduced breakage from handling, and reduced reaction with CO2.

This report studies Foundry Coke in Global market, especially in North America, South America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2023

In terms of process, the foundry coke market can be segregated into beehive process, by-product recovery process, and others. Under the beehive process, bended and crushed coking coals are placed in a kiln and burnt by restricting air flow. Most of the foundry coke in China is manufactured in a modified version of the beehive process. It takes eight to 11 days to produce foundry coke through the beehive process. Under the by-product recovery process, coking coals are heated in a retort oven until the volatile matter develops. This type of process is mostly used in developing nations. Form-coke and jumbo-ovens are the other processes used in the manufacture of foundry coke. Both these processes are economically non-viable due to the high capital and operating costs. The beehive process holds the major share of the foundry coke market. This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global foundry coke market include ArcelorMittal, OKK Koksovny, a.s., Nippon Coke and Engineering, Walter Energy, CARBO-KOKS Sp贸?ka z o.o., Shandong Coking Group, ABC Coke, Shandong Sunshine Focal Electric, Shanxi Coking Coal Group, Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon, GR RESOURCE, Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group, Shanxi Antai, NalonChem, Henan Shenhuo, and Weifang Shengheng New Energy.

Market Segments Of foundry coke:-

Major Players in Foundry Coke market are:

Shandong Sunshine Focal Electric Shanxi Coking Coal Group Weifang Shengheng New Energy ABC Coke (Drummond) Shanxi Antai CARBO-KOKS GR RESOURCE Shandong Coking Group Nippon Coke and Engineering

Major Regions in Foundry Coke market are:

North America Europe China Japan Middle East & Africa India South America

types of Foundry Coke products covered in this report are:

Ash Content 8% 8% ? Ash Content 10% Ash Content ?10%

fields of Foundry Coke market covered in this report are:

Machinery Casting Material Treatment Smelting industry

