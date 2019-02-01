Fluorocarbons Market Report – Segment, Top Players, Trends, Forecast to 2023

Fluorocarbons Market Report is a comprehensive, professional report provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends and strategies impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue and share analysis.
About Fluorocarbons
Fluorocarbons are organofluorine compounds with the formula CxFy, i.e. they contain only carbon and fluorine.
The growth of fluorocarbons market is owing to rise in demand for lightweight materials and increasing use of R32 refrigerant in air-conditioners.
Covered in this report
Segmentation by product type:
Perfluoroalkanes
Fluoroalkenes
Fluoroalkynes
Perfluoroaromatic compounds
Segmentation by application:
Refrigeration and air-conditioning
Polymer feedstocks
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Arkema
Dongyue
Honeywell
SINOCHEM
Solvay
Key Topics Covered:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Fluorocarbons by Players
4 Fluorocarbons by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Fluorocarbons Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
