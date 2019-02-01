Flame Retardant Market Report 2018 to 2025 – Albemarle Corporation, ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.), Chemtura Corporation, Clariant International Ltd., Lanxess AG

The report evaluates the Flame Retardant Market share held by the key Players of the industry and offers a full assessment of the competitive landscape. This market is bifurcated into different segments with the profound analysis of each segment with respect to the geography for the study period. Based on the historical data, the report estimates future prospects and provides the market trends, size, growth, and estimation for the period 2018-2025.

The report on global flame retardant market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2018-2025. The market size in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The increasing fire safety regulations is the major factors pushing the market uphill. But environmental and health concerns and high loading levels of halogen-free flame retardants altering the properties of final products might restraint the growth in the coming years.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period 2018-2025.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as Albemarle Corporation, ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.), Chemtura Corporation, Clariant International Ltd., Lanxess AG, Nabaltec AG, The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel, Italmatch Chemicals and Huber Engineered Materials (HEM). Geographically, this has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

