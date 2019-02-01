Enterprise Single Sign-On Type Segment is projected to lead the Market– Reports by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Single Sign-on Market by Type (Enterprise, Federated & Web-based, Windows Integrated), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical, Region – Global Forecast to 2021”,

[129 Pages Report] The single sign-on (SSO) market size is estimated to grow from USD 845.6 Million in 2016 to USD 1,599.8 Million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2016 to 2021. Major growth drivers for the single sign-on market include the convenience offered by single sign-on to manage multiple applications as well as domains and boost productivity along with helping the IT department and administrators to manage multiple accounts for numerous users.

Objectives of the study:

• To define, describe, and forecast the single sign-on market based on five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

• To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the single sign-on market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• To analyze each subsegment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

• To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

• To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the global market

The target audiences of the single sign-on market report are:

• IT Service Providers and Distributors

• Cyber Security Vendors

• IAM Service Vendors

• Single Sign-on Vendors

• Value Added Resellers

• Government Bodies and Departments

• Cloud Service Providers

• System Integrators

• Technology Consultants

“Study answers several questions for the stakeholders, primarily which market segments to focus in the next two to five years for prioritizing the efforts and investments”.

The single sign-on ecosystem comprises vendors, such as, IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Dell Software (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), OKTA, Inc. (U.S.), OneLogin, Inc. (U.S.), Ping Identity Corporation (U.S.), SailPoint Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Centrify Corporation (U.S.), and NetIQ Corporation (U.S.). Other stakeholders of the single sign-on market include IT security providers, cloud IAM service providers; social communication media service providers, government organizations, and regulatory bodies.

