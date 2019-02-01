Digital Classroom Market Game Built Learning Through M-Learning Techniques

Educational institutions in higher education and K-12 segments are growing in popularity owing to the innovative and organized knowledge distribution system which incorporates better quality problem learning such as advanced knowledge distribution system, experimental learning and inquiry-based learning among others. Introduction of learning analytics and cloud computing in teaching is driving the digital classroom market over the forecast period. Service providers with cloud computing facilities helps in reducing information technology overhead expenditure through on demand and expandable tools. These kind of advantages have encouraged educational institutions to custom the cloud for storage, computing and back up purposes. Increasing popularity of data science has helped in improving student holding, excellence of students and increase the ways of learning for students. The educational institutions are adopting new technologies to regulate the fixed process of registration and attendance to analyze the performance of the students. Growing number of private international schools to enhance the education system is anticipated to drive the digital classroom market over the forecast period. Rapid increase in the adoption of tablets and mobile phones among students have led to the increase of various types of m-learning methods. Massive online courses and game built learning through m-learning techniques is one of the key drivers driving the digital classroom market over the forecast period.

The digital classroom market is segmented by product type. By product type, the digital classroom market is segmented by digital classroom hardware, digital classroom software and digital classroom content. The digital classroom hardware segment accounted for the most dominant segment in 2015 and it is expected to remain so over the forecast period. Digital classroom hardware consist of laptops, desktops and tablets is likely to be the major segment for the digital classroom market over the forecast period. Increase in the development of the technology and education market among the potential customers has propelled the demand for digital classroom market globally. Adoption of e-learning techniques is one of the key factors which is pushing up the demand for electronic devices such as desktops and laptops in the educational sector.

By geography, the digital classroom market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the key share of the digital classroom market in 2015 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Rise in demand for interactive learning and interactive response system is one of the key factors driving the digital classroom market in this region. Increasing in the investment for information technology due to the higher adoption of pedagogical techniques is driving the digital classrooms market in North America. The U.S is one of the large markets for digital classrooms in this region. Europe has a matured market in the global digital classroom market owing to the increasing popularity of digital classroom hardware and software. The U.K accounts for the most dominant region in Europe. Asia Pacific is one of the fast growing regions for digital classrooms market and is projected to remain so over the forecast period. Growing number of private international schools is fuelling the demand for digital classroom market in this region. Indi and China are likely to create more opportunities for the digital classroom market in this region. Brazil accounts for majority of the market of the digital classroom market in Latin America.

The digital classroom market is majorly based in North America and Europe but with the rise in the consumer base across the world, it is expanding to the untapped regions of Asia-Pacific. The key players in the digital classroom market are Dell, Jenzabar, Blackboard, Discovery Education, Pearson Education and Promethean. Some of the other key vendors in the digital classroom market are Oracle, Educomp, Ellucian, Echo360, Desire2Learn, Unit4, Saba, SMART Technologies and DreamBox Learning among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

