APS Elastomers appoints SAW Thermoplastics as its West Coast Distributor

APS Elastomers, a leading provider of thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) to the North American marketplace, continues to add to its team of elastomer sales and technical service specialists by appointing SAW Thermoplastics as its exclusive distributor for the West Coast. Scot Wiesemann, owner of SAW Thermoplastics, will provide commercial and technical support to companies located in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and Utah.

Among Scot Wiesemann’s responsibilities in his new position with APS Elastomers include sales, customer and technical support, and market development. He has particularly strong skills, according to company sources, in providing value-added problem-solving, cost reductions and product development, as well as analyzing business trends to maximize volume and revenue.

“Scot’s experience includes more than 25 years of sales and technical support with leading thermoplastic distribution companies. With his expertise in several essential areas, we are looking forward to continuous growth”, says Roger Huarng.

APS Elastomers, headquartered in Romulus, Michigan, is a full service warehousing, distribution, and technical service organization dedicated to providing TPE, TPV, TPU and other elastomer marketers and processors with all their product and technical support needs. APS Elastomers is owned and operated by two of the industry’s leading marketing and technical support executives, Roger J. Huarng and Stephane Morin. They work with a series of independent technical agents located in cities throughout North America.

Company offerings include APS Elastomers’ private brand of TPEs; Viprene® TPVs, Zythane® TPUs, TPE alloys, compounding series, and custom and standard soft elastomer formulations, as well as Maxelast® TPEs.

For more information on TPEs for conventional, unique or highly durable applications, contact: sales@apstpe.com