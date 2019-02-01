Aluminium Clad Printed Circuit Board Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2018 to 2028

Market Introduction:

An aluminium clad printed circuit board is a thermally-conductive printed circuit board that provides enhanced heat dissipation without demanding an external heat sink. This property widely impacts the performance of the circuit board as it reduces the thermal stress on the attached components. Aluminium clad printed circuit boards witness relatively high demand among all MCPCBs (Metal Clad Printed Circuit Boards), owing to their relatively low cost. They are also more durable and offer a reduced circuit board size, while increasing the power density.

Aluminium clad printed circuit boards are extensively used in the LED lights market due to their low cost. Heat dissipation has been a problem for consumer electronic and communication device manufacturers and hence, a shift towards aluminium clad printed circuit boards has been observed.

Market Dynamics:

Copper, steel alloy and aluminium clad printed circuit boards are the most common metal clad printed circuit boards in the market. However, aluminium clad printed circuit boards, being relatively cheaper with better heat transfer, are emerging as the preferred choice among all MCPCBs. Copper MCPCBs allow even better heat dissipation but are expensive and thus, they are widely adopted in high power supply applications. On the other hand, steel alloy PCBs are comparatively rigid and offer lower thermal conductivity. Therefore, this will be one of the key differentiating factors that drives the aluminium clad printed circuit board market. Further, rising automation in several end-use industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the aluminium clad printed circuit board market. Increasing demand for wireless devices and constant innovation to reduce the size of consumer electronics are also among the key factors driving the aluminium clad printed circuit board market.

Wearable electronic devices are trending at present and these devices require flexible aluminium clad printed circuit boards. Attributing to such new applications, the size of PCBs, especially aluminium clad printed circuit boards, has reduced to well over 60%. Aluminium clad printed circuit boards are also suitable alternatives to fragile ceramic substrates as they offer enhanced mechanical durability.

Click here to subscribe Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2022

Market Segmentation:

The aluminium clad printed circuit board market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and end use.

On the basis of type, the aluminium clad printed circuit board market can be segmented into:

Single layer aluminium clad printed circuit boards

Multi-layer aluminium clad printed circuit boards

Hybrid aluminium clad printed circuit boards

Flexible aluminium clad printed circuit boards

Others

On the basis of application, the aluminium clad printed circuit board market can be segmented into:

LED lights

Home Appliances

Mobiles and Tablets

Laptops

Others

On the basis of end use, the aluminium clad printed circuit board market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Medical & Instrumentation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Computers

Communications

Military & Aerospace

Others

Regional Outlook:

From a regional perspective, the Asia Pacific aluminium clad printed circuit board market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, owing to the presence of numerous semiconductor manufacturers in this region. The growth of the aluminium clad printed circuit board market in APAC can also be attributed to the rising adoption of smart devices in this region. The growing internet consumer base in countries such as India will play a vital role in the growth of aluminium clad printed circuit board market in these countries and the general consumer electronics segment will be one of the dominant end user segments in the whole of APAC. The North America aluminium clad printed circuit board market is expected to follow APAC, owing to the high demand from the military & aerospace sector. The Europe aluminium clad printed circuit board market seems to be a mature market but might show appreciable growth throughout the forecast period.

Request/View TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2022

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global aluminium clad printed circuit board market identified across the value chain include Amitron Corp., Newbury Electronics, Epec, LLC, Millennium Circuits Limited, Innoquick Electronics Limited, DK Thermal Metal Circuit Technology Ltd., Baknor, Henkel Electronics Materials, LLC, Metro Electronics, Candor Circuit Boards, Diya Electronics, Softcad Technologies Ltd and Andwin Circuits Co. Ltd.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Grow Your Business From Expert Advice: https://www.factmr.com/report/2022/aluminium-clad-printed-circuit-board-market

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Fact.MR